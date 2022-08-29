Relief camps set up

LAHORE – The district administration has set up camps at various locations in the city to mobilise philanthropists to arrange for relief items for the flood victims. Camps were set up at Shahdra Chowk, Bhatti Chowk, Babu Sabu, Chauburji, Yateem Khana, Thokar Niaz Baig, Sabzazar, Liberty roundabout, Barkat Market, Gajjumatta Stop, Muslim Town, Model Town market, Collage Road, Link Road, Chung, Adda Plot, Bahria Town, Bhatta Chowk, DHA Phase-V and others.

People may deposit essential food items and relief goods at these camps. Clothes, blankets, mattresses, water bottles, tents and other relief material may be deposited there. A control room has been established in the DC office for monitoring of the camps. People could call the control room on 042-99210630 and WhatsApp number 0307-0002345. Deputy Commissioner M Ali appealed to masses, philanthropists to come forward and help the rain- and flood-affected people.

PROVINCIAL MINISTER SETS UP

FLOOD RELIEF CAMP

On the special instructions of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, a relief camp was set up for the flood victims at D-Ground People’s Colony under the supervision of the Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Latif Nazar.

In his message on this occasion, the minister said that this camp had been set up to help the victims of flood-affected areas in Punjab. “I appeal to the citizens of Faisalabad for help. Our loved ones are suffering from the ravages of floods. Philanthropists should come forward and actively participate in this charity,” he said, adding that everyone can participate in this good work by providing beds, tents, medicines and funds according to their ability.

He said the victims of the devastated areas were waiting for your help as were in dire need of support.