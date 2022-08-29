Road to misery

My letter is about a critical issue facing district Chiniot which is the problem of reconstruction of the main Chiniot-Pindibhattian road. It is the main highway that connects Chiniot with the industrial and educational hubs of the Punjab. The mentioned roadway is totally disintegrated and tattered and has caused countless lethal accidents.The people of Chiniot have frequently demanded the reformation of the road but neither ruling nor opposition parties took this matter serious.I hope that this attention seeking matter will be considered for publication.

MOHSIN MUMTAZ,

Chiniot.

