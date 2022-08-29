Sale of gas
|In Skardu the gas dealers are violating the gas price fixed by the government. They are selling at exorbitant prices, actually the price is Rs2950 whereas it is being sold at Rs 3300. If someone lodge complaints they stop supply and inform othe no provide gas to the complainant. The situation is quite embarrassing for the consumers.
I therefore request district Administration to arrange raid to check price and seal the shop and their store. It’s also pertinent that they provide sub standard gas with less weight. I am sure that Administration will take notice of complaint and ensure sale of gas at fixed price with quality and weight.
Shakir H Shamim,
Skardu.