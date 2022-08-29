Section 144 imposed to ban cuts in canals near Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH- Shaheed Benazirabad Commissioner, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari has imposed Section 144 and barred giving cut to all canals and saline drains and flowing rain water to city population, according to a statement on Sunday. In this regard all Station House Officers of the jurisdiction are given authority to initiate action against those violating Section 144. Earlier Commissioner Rasheed Ahmed Zardari accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range had visited rain affected areas. During the visit Commissioner received information from district administration, officials of irrigation department and elites of the area that some local residents are digging sides of irrigation canals that is preventing natural flow of water, which may cause cracks and large scale disaster. The complainants requested authorities to impose ban on any action of obstructing natural flow of water, following which Commissioner has impose section 144 banning to give cut on canals and saline drains throughout the division. The order would remain effective till September 26, 2022. On the other hand, in the wider interest of general public and protection of government property, under the section 195 (1) (a) CrPc the concerned Station House Officer has been authorized under the notification to register complaint under section 188 PPC of Section 144 CrPc against violators.