Sedition case: ‘Shahbaz Gill ready to tender apology’

A session court on Monday led the proceedings of a sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill where the latter’s counsel said that his client was ready to tender apology.

During the hearing, Gill’s counsel said that the complainant -a city magistrate- has blamed the PTI leader of sedition and also nominated five other people in his statement to police.

“Gill could never think of committing treason, rather the transcript of his statement was altered to misquote him,” he alleged and offered that the PTI leader was ready to address any misunderstanding and will even offer apology to address the confusion.

The counsel of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, however, lamented that no one has the right to alter his remarks to blame him for the treason.

Earlier during the hearing, the lawyers representing Shahbaz Gill also asked the court to direct police to show them the challan filed against their client. The court directed the police to shared the challan with the lawyers while maintaining an objection from prosecutor that they will not be shown supplementary challans.

The court also directed the police to share statements from the witnesses under section 161.

On August 25, Shahbaz Gill filed a bail petition in the sessions court Islamabad. He is currently in jail on judicial remand on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the army following his controversial remarks.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill in his bail plea stated that case against him was registered on a political basis and his remarks were distorted and taken in the wrong context.

“I’m a professor and teaching students at various universities abroad,” the former SAPM said and added that he is fixed in the case on the basis of ‘dishonesty’.