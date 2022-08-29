Shehryar says connection to audience crucial for success in showbiz industry

ISLAMABAD – Renowned filmmaker, model, actor, director and storyteller, Shehryar Ali has said that connection to the audience is crucial for creating something significant in the showbiz industry. Shehryar Ali, who is a fresh graduate from National College of Arts (NCA), took part in the theatre society Alif Adab and performed in the play “Mix Sabzi”, while talking to media said that, “Filmmaking is very close to my heart, and I do not plan on slowing down it any time soon. I want to make my mark on the big screen and dream of reuniting the public with cinema and wish to be an active part of the revival of Pakistani cinema, he maintained. Shehryar Ali, who was starred in the award-winning short film “Safarnama” that bagged first place in the fiction category at ISPR’s “National Amateur Short Film Festival” Award 2021, said, “Whenever I’m approaching or exploring a project, I have to make it from the perspective of where I come from and what that means to me as an audience.” He said, “I try to bring something different to each film. I want an audience to come away with a new perspective.” Shehryar’s ‘Bach Malanga’ was screened in National College of Arts, Lahore in the degree show of 2022. Not only was it appreciated academically, but it also gained a huge amount of popularity with the audience that came to watch the shows. Giving the film six consecutive house full shows, the viewers came back for second and third rounds along with their friends to enjoy the show.

‘Bach Malanga’ is a story of a private driver who picks up passengers when he is out without his boss’ knowledge, to earn some cash on the side.

This harmless little scam gets him into a lot of trouble when he picks up some people he probably shouldn’t have. Other than directing, he has done the cinematography for many short films and music videos, and has shot and edited fashion films for some major Pakistani brands such as Maria B, Sapphire, Ideas by Gul Ahmed and SoKamal to name a few.

Shehryar Ali, who owed as the young powerful singer the rising star had just delivered his best performance in leading role in his first telefilm ‘Rang e Baryab’ at PTV Home, on 75th anniversary of Pakistan — a role that melded him booming voice with his confident acting chops. In a very short period of time, he has established himself as an actor of considerable merit and promise.