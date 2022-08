Sialkot surgical industry best in world: SIMAP chairman

SIALKOT -Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Chairman Waqas Raza said on Sunday that Sialkot surgical industry was the best industry in the world, whose annual export was $435 million which could be further increased. Talking to media, he said that about 95 percent of surgical instruments were manufactured in Sialkot and all registered companies exporting surgical instruments had also certificates of quality standards of international organisations. He said that surgical industry of Pakistan globally was enjoying the monopolistic position because no other country could produce surgical instruments in price ranging and quality. The Pakistani surgical instruments were most economical in the world coupled with unconditional guarantee of finest quality besides world-renewed companies of surgical were entering into joint ventures with Pakistani companies, he added. The SIMAP chairman said that surgical association was formed in 1951; it was the first trade body of Pakistan which aimed to resolve the problems of all exporters and manufacturers. “We have more than 3,600 surgical members registered and according to Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) data more than 1,800 companies were exporting surgical instruments all over the world,” he added. Waqas Raza said: “Our biggest export of surgical instruments is with America, Europe, United Kingdom and China.” He said that two years ago, China was ranked 17th in purchasing surgical instruments from Pakistan. Surgical City (Special Industrial Zone for Surgical Instruments) was being set up in Sialkot with the objective of promoting surgical instruments industry and increasing exports, he added.

Seminar held on

Online Business

for Beginners

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) organised an inclusive seminar on “Online Business for Beginners”. Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on SMEs Fizan Akbar gave a brief presentation on the benefits of working with Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM)/Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and the importance of product knowledge in adherence to new business development. During the session, representatives from ‘Computer Xperts’ also gave a detailed presentation on the growing export business worldwide with alibaba.com. Chairperson Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Shabina Gilani and SCCI Executive Committee members also attended the session.