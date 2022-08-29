Swat University postpones ongoing exams

Peshawar-University of Swat postponed its ongoing BA, BSc, BBA and BCom annual examination 2022 till further order, said a notification issued here on Sunday. According to the notification, the decision has been taken on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Swat to postpone the ongoing examination due to flash floods and to save the precious lives in the best interest of the student and staff.

Schools, colleges to remain closed in Swat till Sept 5

All educational institutions including schools and colleges (both public and private sector) in district will remain closed from August 29 to September 5, said a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat on Sunday.

The decision is taken while keeping in view the prevailing situation of continuous heavy rainfall, flash floods, rain forecast and requests received from District Education Officer (Male & Female) Swat as well as reports received from revenue field formation in order to avoid any losses to the human lives.