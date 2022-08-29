News Desk

UAE sends relief aid to flood victims in Pakistan

One day after the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed pledged relief aid to Pakistan, today The UAE has begun operating an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid to those affected by the monsoon flooding in Pakistan.

Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, the UAE’s ambassador to Pakistan, said the first Emirati relief aid plane flew on Monday morning to Pakistan and will be followed by several more in the coming days to provide support. Relief aid includes 300,000 tonnes of food, shelter materials, humanitarian needs and medical parcels. The UAE’s Ministry of Defense, represented by the Joint Operations Command, is overseeing the delivery of relief aid from the Emirates.

The death toll has reached 1,061 since June, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday, with 28 more people having died in the past 24 hours. The crisis has forced the government to declare a state of emergency, mobilize the army for relief efforts and call for international assistance.

Earlier UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, telephoned PM Shehbaz Sharif and assured his all-out support in relief and rehabilitation for flood affectees. He also emphasized the UAE’s solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan and offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to tackle this natural calamity.

The purpose of UAE aid is to increase international peace development and stability, while guaranteeing improvements in the living standards of individuals regardless of their religion, language, identity, and race. UAE Aid is continually provided to ensure the establishment of an effective better living for humanity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished a speedy recovery for the injured and quick return of the displaced to their areas, praying to Allah Almighty to protect Pakistan.

