UN nuclear watchdog team to visit embattled Ukrainian nuclear plant

A mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit the embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this week, the agency’s head said Monday.

“The day has come, IAEA’s Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Twitter.

Under Moscow’s control since early in the Russian-launched war, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shelled several times, raising concerns of a nuclear disaster.

The UN said last week that preparations were underway to send a team from the UN’s nuclear watchdog to the plant for inspection, pending approval and security assurances from both parties.

The decision came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the IAEA to have a permanent presence of experts at the plant until Kyiv regains control of the site.