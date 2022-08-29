Anadolu

UN nuclear watchdog team to visit embattled Ukrainian nuclear plant

A mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit the embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this week, the agency’s head said Monday.

“The day has come, IAEA’s  Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Twitter.

Under Moscow’s control since early in the Russian-launched war, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shelled several times, raising concerns of a nuclear disaster.

The UN said last week that preparations were underway to send a team from the UN’s nuclear watchdog to the plant for inspection, pending approval and security assurances from both parties.

The decision came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the IAEA to have a permanent presence of experts at the plant until Kyiv regains control of the site.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Foreign -- International

Pope calls for international cooperation to help flood-hit Pakistan

Foreign -- International

EU foreign policy chief urges Russia to allow repair of Ukraine nuclear plant

Foreign -- International

Death toll from clashes between rival militias in Libya rises to 23

Foreign -- International

EU countries revisit shale gas amid energy crisis

Foreign -- International

US to appoint envoy to Arctic region for first time in history

Foreign -- International

UK decision to intervene in Rohingya case before ICJ hailed

Foreign -- International

Russian military recruit 137,000 more staff

Foreign -- International

US says disconnection of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘unacceptable’

Foreign -- International

Rohingya keep hope alive despite global community’s defocus on their repatriation

Foreign -- International

Spain announces increase in military aid to Ukraine

1 of 7

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More