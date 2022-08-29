Wahaj Riaz-inspired Sindh Blues win National U19 Cricket Championship

LAHORE -Sindh Blues won the National U19 Cirkcet Championship after thrashing Sindh Whites by a mammoth 288 runs in the final played at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi. They have also pocketed PKR 1.5 million. According to PCB spokesman, Blues completed the win on the fourth and final day of the match as they dismissed Whites’ last five batters in just 53 runs. Whites were bowled out the latter for mere 217 in their pursuit of 506. Shahwaiz Yasir score 51. Naveed Ahmed Khan was one of the two bowlers – the other being Afnan Khan – in the innings to pick three wickets. Aftab Ibrahim and Ziaullah dismissed two batters each. Blues were able to set such a huge total for Whites because of brilliant bowling performances from their bowlers and captain Wahaj Riaz’s sound batting as he smashed 72 and 116 runs in the match and his second innings century rescued Blues from a batting collapse that’s why he was named player of the final. His teammate Afnan Khan (228 runs & 22 wickets) was named player of the tournament while the best batter was Habibullah (448 runs). Sindh Whites’ Haseeb-Ur-Rehman (38 wickets) and Ghulam Ashraf bagged best bowler and best wicketkeeper trophy.