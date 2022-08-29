Zardari says rains, floods situation painful

ISLAMABAD/Karachi – Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) president Asif Ali Zardari said that rains and floods situation in the country was painful. Zardari said he would have been present with the victims in such a situation if his health had permitted.

In a statement, he said that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not leave the people alone. “We believe in the Almighty Allah and will succeed in helping people emerge from this difficult situation. The government will definitely fulfil the responsibility of rehabilitating the rain and flood victims,” he added. Zardari instructed all PPP ministers and parliamentarians to stay among the people of their constituencies. The Benazir Income Support Program should be further expanded and all possible assistance to be given to the poor victims of floods. He asked the government of Pakistan to help the poor by mobilising Baitul Maal. He said that the political paradise is under the feet of the people.