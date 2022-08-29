AgenciesStaff Reporter

Zardari says rains, floods situation painful

ISLAMABAD/Karachi – Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) president Asif Ali Zardari said that rains and floods situation in the country was painful. Zardari said he would have been present with the victims in such a situation if his health had permitted.

In a statement, he said that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not leave the people alone. “We believe in the Almighty Allah and will succeed in helping people emerge from this difficult situation. The government will definitely fulfil the responsibility of rehabilitating the rain and flood victims,” he added. Zardari instructed all PPP ministers and parliamentarians to stay among the people of their constituencies. The Benazir Income Support Program should be further expanded and all possible assistance to be given to the poor victims of floods. He asked the government of Pakistan to help the poor by mobilising Baitul Maal. He said that the political paradise is under the feet of the people.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan’s trade volume not at par with ASEAN, says Envoy Phong

Business

China’s oil giant CNOOC reports revenue, profit surges in H1

Business

Mobilink pledges Rs1 billion for flood relief activities

Business

Sialkot surgical industry best in world: SIMAP chairman

Business

Digital economy need of hour to meet emerging global challenges: Meher Kashif

Business

Economic Watch: Int’l financial institutions bullish on Chinese market

Business

BOP to arrange over Rs20 billion for Punjab Thermal Power Project

Business

Plenty of roadblocks for automakers seeking EV success

Business

Int’l Housing Expo-2022 to be held in November

Entertainment

Shehryar says connection to audience crucial for success in showbiz industry

1 of 10,002

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More