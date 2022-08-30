APP

113 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Lahore – As many as 113 new cases were reported in various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Skandar said here on Monday that 69 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 14 in Faisalabad, 12 in Rawalpindi, two each in Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Jhang, Nankana Sahib and Pakpattan, one each in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Muzaffargarh, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, and Vehari.

He said that total cases of Covid were recorded 520,810 while death toll 13,606 and recoveries at 504,276. He said the health department conducted 7428 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after that the overall number of corona tests reached as 118,881,985.

The secretary said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province was recorded as 1.5 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 2.6 per cent, Rawalpindi 0.8 per cent and  Bahawalpur 0.9 per cent.

About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people above 12 years of age should get themselves vaccinated immediately as vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Departments and companies should provide jobs to athletes: CM Punjab

Newspaper

Sports Minister inaugurates SBP Open Tennis C’ship

Newspaper

Gross honors for Abid, net for Rashid in Royal Palm Golf

Newspaper

Pakistan hockey legend Manzoor Hussain Jr passes away

Newspaper

Shaheen Afridi to complete knee rehab in London, likely to make T20 WC squad

Newspaper

McIlroy wins FedExCup title, calls PGA Tour ‘greatest place’ to golf

Newspaper

Pakistan preparations for Women’s Asia Cup to begin today

Cartoons

CARTOON

Columns

Taking ownership

Columns

Falling space debris

1 of 2,504

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More