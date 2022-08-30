Agencies

20 people recovered alive as building collapses

KHAIRPUR – As many as 20 people were pulled out alive on Monday after a six-story building, which was in a dilapidated condition on account of heavy monsoon rains, collapsed at Pir Jo Goth area of Khairpur, Sindh.

As many as 30 people were still buried underneath the rubble while efforts were continuing to rescue them till last reports came in.

There were reports that five families, all belonging to the Hindu community, lived in the building while the authorities feared that there could be loss of lives in the incident.

 

