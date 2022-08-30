Staff Reporter

265th Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah concludes

KASUR    –    The three-day celebra­tions of 265th Urs of Sufi poet Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah was concluded here on late Sunday night. Thousands of devotees from across the country thronged the shrine to pay homage to the renowned Punjabi Sufi poet. The Urs was organised by the dis­trict administration with the collaboration of shrine committee members and Auqaf department. Pro­vincial Defence Minister Punjab Col (retd) Sardar Hashim Dogar, DPO Kasur M Sohaib Ashraf, DG Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and others attended the chaddar-laying ceremony at the shrine. Programmes including ‘mehfil-e-naat’, ‘mehfil-e-sama’, Mushaira Bulleh Shah conference were also arranged in which prominent naat khu­wans, qaris, qawals partci­pated, and vocalist Bushra Sadiq and Saeen Zahoor performed on the occa­sion. Talking to media, Ka­sur Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed said that foolproof security arrange­ments were made. Food and sweets stalls were set up near the shrine to fa­cilitate devotees. “Special prayers were offered for the flood victims as well for national security and prosperity of the country,” he said.

