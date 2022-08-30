Aircraft carrying relief goods from friendly countries arrive in Pakistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The aircraft carrying relief goods from friendly countries arrived in Pakistan on Monday to help the flood victims of the country as the friendly countries had pledged support to the country’s Relief and Rehabilitation efforts.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that four military aircraft from Turkey arrived at Karachi carrying relief goods whereas the two mil­itary aircraft from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived here at Nur Khan Air Base.

However, a military aircraft from the UAE would arrive at Nur Khan Airbase in the evening where­as two aircraft from China would reach Pakistan in next 48 hours.

It added that Baharain had also pledged an air­craft to help the flood victims.

The relief goods being brought through the air­craft included tentage , medicine and food items.