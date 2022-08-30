Staff Reporter

ANF foils smuggling bid of drugs, seizes huge quantity

KARACHI – The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Monday foiled a smuggling bid of huge quantity drugs and arrested an accused.  According to the spokesperson for ANF Sindh, the ANF team intercepted a truck near Shan Chowrangi and recovered 106.80kg of hashish concealed tactfully in tyre of the said truck.  An accused identified as Abdul Nafey was arrested. The drugs were being smuggled to Karachi from Balochistan.  A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

 

