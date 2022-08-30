Israr Ahmad

Armed dacoits loot flood relief camp in Lohibher

Islamabad – A gang of three dacoits targeted a flood relief camp set up by Al-Khidmat Foundation in Lohibher in broad daylight, informed sources on Monday. According to details, three dacoits while riding on two motorcycles and brandishing weapons came at a flood relief camp set up by Al-Khidmat Foundation. The dacoits made the organizers of the flood relief camp hostage at gunpoint and   snatched a donation Rs 20000 in cash, mobile phones and a Honda 125 motorcycle from them and fled away.   Upon receiving information, the police team came to crime scene and investigators   recorded statements of the organizers and other eyewitnesses and also obtained CCTV footage from the Safe City Project to identify the dacoits. However, police have failed in getting any clue about the fleeing dacoits, sources said.

A senior police officer told media that the capital city police chief has taken notice of the sadistic incident and ordered SP Rural Zone to arrest the accused immediately. He said several police teams have also been constituted by the SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar to net the dacoits.

“The investigators of Islamabad police are making all out efforts to trace out the dacoits,” he said.

Meanwhile, the occurrence of dacoity incident in the heavily guarded federal capital has sparked outrage on social media with scores of social media users condemning the dacoity in strong words. The social media users raised many questions over the performance of capital city police and demanded earlier arrest of the fleeing dacoits.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Departments and companies should provide jobs to athletes: CM Punjab

Newspaper

Sports Minister inaugurates SBP Open Tennis C’ship

Newspaper

Gross honors for Abid, net for Rashid in Royal Palm Golf

Newspaper

Pakistan hockey legend Manzoor Hussain Jr passes away

Newspaper

Shaheen Afridi to complete knee rehab in London, likely to make T20 WC squad

Newspaper

McIlroy wins FedExCup title, calls PGA Tour ‘greatest place’ to golf

Newspaper

Pakistan preparations for Women’s Asia Cup to begin today

Cartoons

CARTOON

Columns

Taking ownership

Columns

Falling space debris

1 of 3,530

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More