Armed dacoits loot flood relief camp in Lohibher

Islamabad – A gang of three dacoits targeted a flood relief camp set up by Al-Khidmat Foundation in Lohibher in broad daylight, informed sources on Monday. According to details, three dacoits while riding on two motorcycles and brandishing weapons came at a flood relief camp set up by Al-Khidmat Foundation. The dacoits made the organizers of the flood relief camp hostage at gunpoint and snatched a donation Rs 20000 in cash, mobile phones and a Honda 125 motorcycle from them and fled away. Upon receiving information, the police team came to crime scene and investigators recorded statements of the organizers and other eyewitnesses and also obtained CCTV footage from the Safe City Project to identify the dacoits. However, police have failed in getting any clue about the fleeing dacoits, sources said.

A senior police officer told media that the capital city police chief has taken notice of the sadistic incident and ordered SP Rural Zone to arrest the accused immediately. He said several police teams have also been constituted by the SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar to net the dacoits.

“The investigators of Islamabad police are making all out efforts to trace out the dacoits,” he said.

Meanwhile, the occurrence of dacoity incident in the heavily guarded federal capital has sparked outrage on social media with scores of social media users condemning the dacoity in strong words. The social media users raised many questions over the performance of capital city police and demanded earlier arrest of the fleeing dacoits.