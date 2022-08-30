Ashrafi urges people to help flood victims without prejudice

ISLAMABAD – Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday urged the people to help the flood victims without any prejudice.

Addressing the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Ulema Confer­ence’ held at the Rawalpindi Arts Council and organized by the Punjab gov­ernment in collaboration with International Is­lamic University Islamabad’s Islamic Research Institute, he said people should set aside their religious and ethnic affiliation, and come for­ward for the assistance of the distressed people. Shedding light on the significance of Paigham-e-Pakistan, the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Coun­cil said it was a complete doctrine which taught respect of other’s sect and faith, while remain­ing in one’s own religious domain. It was signed by more than 15,000 Ulema, Mashaykh and re­ligious scholars of all schools of thought in a bid to bring social, political and religious reforms in all segments of the society, he added.

He said the Paigham-e-Pakistan also deter­mined the rights of minorities as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. “Our worship places should be used for mutual love and respect, and not for hatred or bigotry against each other,” Ashrafi said. He further said that in near future, another document titled ‘Sahiban-e-Pakistan’ would be launched on the rights of women in the light of the divine command and the constitution. He credited the Pakistan Army for rendering their matchless services to save the lives and properties of the flood-ravaged people across the country. Ashrafi said Pakistan’s enemy wanted to destabi­lize the federation by creating division between the nation and the armed forces through fifth-generation warfare. “It is our national resolve to counter the propaganda being made against our security institutions through all possible means.” He also reminded the hoarders and the profiteers about the wrath of Allah Almighty had they not amended their conduct, and asked them not to take advantage of the people’s miseries as they were already in financial crisis due to torrential rains and flash floods in the country