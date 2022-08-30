Asia Cup 2022: Muneeb, Rashid spin Afghanistan to clinical victory against Bangladesh

Afghanistan have clinched victory against Bangladesh by winning by seven wickets during the third match of the Asia Cup at Sharjah.

Earlier, Muneeb Ur Rehman and Rashid Khan had maintained their dazzling show with the leather to restrict Bangladesh to a measly 127 with the loss of seven wickets.

For Afghanistan, the spin duo of Muneeb and Rashid turned out to be lethal with the way they are casting a magical spell with their bowling as Muneeb bagged three, while Rashid took three wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan.

In the first match after thumping the Sri Lankan cricket team, the Afghanistan cricket team took on the field with great confidence. On the other hand, with this match, Bangladesh starts a campaign for Asia Cup 2022, under the captaincy of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.