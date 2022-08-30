Agencies

ATC grants interim bail to Yasin Sohal in NAB office clash case

LAHORE    –   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to Yasin Sohal till September 5 in Lahore NAB office clash case. The court directed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Yasin Sohal to sub­mit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for the purpose. A duty judge heard the bail application of the PML-N leader who appeared in the court.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the police reg­istered the case almost two years back. He submitted that raids were being conducted for his arrest. He submitted that the petitioner was ready to join the investigation while pleading with the court to grant the benefit of the bail to his client. The court, after hearing the arguments, granted interim bail to Yasin Sohal till September 5 and sought a reply from police.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leaders and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11, 2020 at NAB office during appearance of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz before inves­tigation team.

