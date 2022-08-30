Staff Reporter

Bilawal grieves over Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr’s death

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of hockey legend and Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior here on Monday.  Bilawal also condoled with the bereaved family members of the hockey legend. He said that the services of the deceased to Pakistan hockey were brilliant. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

 

 

 

 

