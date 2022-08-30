Our Staff Reporter

Capital police arrest 2 suspects for harassing woman

ISLAMABAD – A team of women police station of Islamabad have rounded up two suspects for allegedly harassing a female on Expressway, informed a police spokesman on Monday. The investigators have initiated legal action against the detainees by filing a case against them, he said. According to him, a woman lodged complaint with police station Women Islamabad that she was travelling on Islamabad Expressway in her car   when two men started chasing her.  She alleged that the duo harassed her and tried to stop her car   near Faizabad.  The police team took timely action and arrested two accused involved in the incident

 

