CDA warns housing societies against delaying building plans’ submission

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has warned private housing societies over ‘inordinate delay’ in the submission of their building plans into the Building Control Section.

According to building bylaws, the residents of Islamabad submit their building plans into the offices of their respective housing societies. The managements of said housing societies after initial scrutiny submit the building plans in the Building Control Section for their approval.

Earlier, the civic authority was only implementing the building bylaws in sectoral areas but now it has started to enforce its building bylaws across the city by creating two new directorates, which are responsible to regulate construction activity in their respective area.

However, a large number of residential as well as commercial buildings, which were already constructed within these housing societies with their approval, did not get their structures regularised from CDA so far.

Sources told that besides repeated requests, the managements of these housing societies are sitting on the record and illegally retaining hundreds of building maps in their offices and they are avoiding submitting the same in CDA. The housing societies also retained millions of rupees collected from their allottees as approval fee in the past, and are reluctant to submit the same to CDA.

Several residential / commercial buildings in these housing societies did not get their structures regularised by CDA

The letter directed the managements of housing societies to give the exact number of building plans approved and completion certificate issued by the society so far on their own and also asked to inform that how many out of the total cases have been forwarded to CDA.

It is pertinent to mention here that without obtaining completion certificate (permission to occupy) for a building from CDA within three months after the expiry of initial construction period, a fine of Rs 5,000 per month for residential and Rs 10,000 per month for all other building type for first year are imposed as per the prevailing bylaws.

When contacted, the Director Building Control North Nasir Jameel Butt confirmed that the letters were issued to the housing societies and explained if the building plans would not be submitted then delayed charges would be levelled on each individual.

He said according to CDA’s information, a large number of cases have been laying pending in the society offices and they are not forwarding the cases to CDA.