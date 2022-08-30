Our Staff Reporter

Child dies due to lack of anti-venom vaccine

MOHMAND    –    Due to a lack of anti-venom vaccine in any of the gov­ernment-run health centres in tehsil Khwezai, a sev­en-year-old Junaid bitten by a scorpion died.

Tehsil Khewaizai Village Council (VC) chairman Qari Ibrahim while talking to local journalists at Mohmand Press Club on Monday said that a seven-year-old boy Junaid son of Niaz Ali resident of village Kozokas area of Khewaizai was changing his dress at home last evening when a scorpion bit him. The res­idents shifted him to a nearby hospital, but venom vaccine against poison wasn’t available in any of the health centres in tehsil Khwezai, he said and added the affected child died on return.

VC Chairman Qari Ibrahim explaining the lack of a vaccine against poison in government-run hospi­tals said that two weeks ago another child died due to a bite by a poisonous snake in Baizai tehsil of the border area.

Qari Ibrahim said that the child died due to a lack of timely vaccination in the area. He said that the state of public hospitals is very disappointing, due to the lack of protective vaccines in case of snake bites and dog bites.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pak Army, Health Dept sets up free medical camps in Tank

Islamabad

Ministry attaches importance to capacity-building of officers: Information Secretary

Lahore

‘Punjab govt makes record recruitment of doctors’

Islamabad

Envoys-designate present credentials to President Alvi

Islamabad

PTI, govt lock horns over Tarin’s audio leaks

Lahore

Shaheen Afridi travels to London to complete his rehabilitation from injury

Islamabad

IMF extends Pakistan’s loan program volume to $6.5bn

Lahore

ATC grants interim bail to Yasin Sohal in NAB office clash case

Lahore

CM making sincere efforts for rehabilitation of flood affectees: Chohan

Lahore

Punjab govt makes record recruitment of doctors in province: Yasmin

1 of 10,018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More