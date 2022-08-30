Child dies due to lack of anti-venom vaccine

MOHMAND – Due to a lack of anti-venom vaccine in any of the gov­ernment-run health centres in tehsil Khwezai, a sev­en-year-old Junaid bitten by a scorpion died.

Tehsil Khewaizai Village Council (VC) chairman Qari Ibrahim while talking to local journalists at Mohmand Press Club on Monday said that a seven-year-old boy Junaid son of Niaz Ali resident of village Kozokas area of Khewaizai was changing his dress at home last evening when a scorpion bit him. The res­idents shifted him to a nearby hospital, but venom vaccine against poison wasn’t available in any of the health centres in tehsil Khwezai, he said and added the affected child died on return.

VC Chairman Qari Ibrahim explaining the lack of a vaccine against poison in government-run hospi­tals said that two weeks ago another child died due to a bite by a poisonous snake in Baizai tehsil of the border area.

Qari Ibrahim said that the child died due to a lack of timely vaccination in the area. He said that the state of public hospitals is very disappointing, due to the lack of protective vaccines in case of snake bites and dog bites.