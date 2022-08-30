China, India, KSA leaders express solidarity with flood ravaged Pakistan

BEIJING/NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD – The leaders of China, India, and Saudi Arabia on Monday expressed their solidarity with Pa­kistan over loss of lives and extensive damage to the infrastructure in the worst-ever floods in Pakistan’s history.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a message to President Dr Arif Alvi observed that severe floods had occurred re­cently in Pakistan, caus­ing heavy casualties and serious property losses.

President Xi, on be­ half of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, ex­pressed deep condolences over the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the affected areas.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Deputy Prime of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have expressed their condolences and sympathies with President Dr Arif Alvi over the loss of lives and injures to scores of others in the recent floods, inundat­ing different regions of Pakistan.

“In his cable, the King expressed profound sorrow and sincere sym­pathy to the President of Pakistan, families of the deceased and the friendly people of the Islamic Re­public of Pakistan, wishing the de­ceased Allah Almighty’s mercy and forgiveness, their relatives every patience, and the injured a speedy recovery and appealing to Allah Al­mighty to preserve the President and people of Pakistan against any harm,” the contents of the cable shared by President of Pakistan’s Press Wing and the Ministry of For­eign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

While in his cable, the Saudi Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister expressed his profound sorrow and sincere sympathy with the Presi­dent of Pakistan and the families of deceased. He also prayed for the de­ceased and wished speedy recovery for the injured people. ‘British Queen expresses solidarity with Pakistan’

In a message to the President of Pa­kistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Monday said that the United Kingdom stands in solidari­ty with Pakistan as it recovers from these “terrible events.” I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan,”