CM Elahi announces to reserve helicopter for flood-affected people

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday announced to reserve a helicopter to provide relief to the flood-affected people.

The second meeting of the provincial cabinet was held under the chairmanship of CM Pervaiz Elahi. In the meeting, the Punjab cabinet expressed complete solidarity with the flood victims and announced to give one month’s salary to help the victims. In the cabinet meeting, it was also decided to meet the needs of other flood-affected provinces.

He said that the Punjab government will send medicines and medical staff to flood-stricken people of Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. CM Elahi also directed to speed up the relief activities in an orderly manner and said that the tents, food hampers, and other necessary equipment will be provided in the affected areas as per the need.

