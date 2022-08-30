News Desk

CM Elahi calls on Imran Khan to brief on measures over calamitous flood

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Tuesday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to brief the former premier on the measures taken by the provincial government to provide relief to the people affected by the catastrophic flood.

In a meeting held in Islamabad, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi briefed Imran Khan about the rehabilitation plan for the flood-stricken people. In the meeting, the issues of mutual interest, political situation and measures taken for the rehabilitation of flood victims were discussed.

Both Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi commended PTI Chairman on the most successful telethon held yesterday for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people. CM Elahi said that he salutes the nation and especially the spirit of Pakistanis living abroad. Saying that the nation responded to the voice of Imran Khan, CM Elahi said that the accumulation of billions of rupees on the appeal of the former premier proves that the people have unwavering faith in his [Imran] leadership.

Considering the success of the PTI Chairman as the victory of Pakistan, Elahi went on to say that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the Punjab government is determined to resettle the flood-stricken people as soon as possible.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 07th PDWP Forum

National

Govt to import onions, tomatoes from Iran, Afghanistan

National

PTI facing worst media censorship, conspiracy: Fawad Ch

National

Floods in Pakistan: China announces 100m yuan aid

National

Balochistan’s Harnai remains disconnected from parts of country

Islamabad

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa reaches Swat

Islamabad

IHC issues notices to secretary interior over Azam Khan’s plea

Karachi

Karachi police nab two underage motorcycle lifters

Editors Pick

Canada to provide $5m humanitarian aid for flood victims

Islamabad

Islamabad court rejects Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea in sedition case

1 of 8,932

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More