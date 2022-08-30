CM making sincere efforts for rehabilitation of flood affectees: Chohan
LAHORE – Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan on Monday said that CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was making sincere efforts for the rehabilitation of flood affectees. According to official sources here, he said the CM had decided to increase the financial assistance for the family members of those who lost their lives in floods. He said, Relief camps were established in all flood-hit areas as per the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister and dry ration and food hampers were being provided in these camps. Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said that CM had constituted a 24-member ‘Disaster Management Ministerial Committee’ and frequent meetings of the committee were being held under the supervision of CM Parvez Elahi for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.
MINISTER STRESSES IMPROVING FACILITIES AT JALLO PARK
Punjab Forest & Wildlife Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah has stressed the need for improvising facilities at Jallo Park for visitors. While visiting the park on Monday, he directed the officers concerned to improve the facilities available there including establishment of huts and wild-animal corner.