CM making sincere efforts for rehabilitation of flood affectees: Chohan

LAHORE – Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan on Monday said that CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was making sincere efforts for the rehabilitation of flood affectees. Ac­cording to official sources here, he said the CM had decided to increase the financial assistance for the fam­ily members of those who lost their lives in floods. He said, Relief camps were established in all flood-hit ar­eas as per the direction of the Pun­jab Chief Minister and dry ration and food hampers were being provided in these camps. Fayaz-ul-Hasan Cho­han said that CM had constituted a 24-member ‘Disaster Management Ministerial Committee’ and frequent meetings of the committee were be­ing held under the supervision of CM Parvez Elahi for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

MINISTER STRESSES IMPROVING FACILITIES AT JALLO PARK

Punjab Forest & Wildlife Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah has stressed the need for improvising facilities at Jallo Park for visitors. While visit­ing the park on Monday, he directed the officers concerned to improve the facilities available there includ­ing establishment of huts and wild-animal corner.