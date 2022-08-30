Our Staff Reporter

CM making sincere efforts for rehabilitation of flood affectees: Chohan

LAHORE    –    Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan on Monday said that CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was making sincere efforts for the rehabilitation of flood affectees. Ac­cording to official sources here, he said the CM had decided to increase the financial assistance for the fam­ily members of those who lost their lives in floods. He said, Relief camps were established in all flood-hit ar­eas as per the direction of the Pun­jab Chief Minister and dry ration and food hampers were being provided in these camps. Fayaz-ul-Hasan Cho­han said that CM had constituted a 24-member ‘Disaster Management Ministerial Committee’ and frequent meetings of the committee were be­ing held under the supervision of CM Parvez Elahi for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

MINISTER STRESSES IMPROVING FACILITIES AT JALLO PARK

Punjab Forest & Wildlife Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah has stressed the need for improvising facilities at Jallo Park for visitors. While visit­ing the park on Monday, he directed the officers concerned to improve the facilities available there includ­ing establishment of huts and wild-animal corner.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

ATC grants interim bail to Yasin Sohal in NAB office clash case

Lahore

Punjab govt makes record recruitment of doctors in province: Yasmin

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 170 coronavirus cases in one day

Lahore

Punjab govt to dispatch medicines, medics to Balochistan, Sindh and KP, says Parvez

Headlines

UN to call for $160m in Pakistan flood aid

Islamabad

IMF revives loan program for Pakistan

Islamabad

Tarin’s audio tapes expose PTI plans to damage IMF deal

Islamabad

PTI conspiring to ruin Pakistan, claims Miftah

International

PM announces Rs25,000 for each flood-hit family

Islamabad

Civil, military leadership united to handle floods

1 of 10,022

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More