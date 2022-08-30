CM Murad orders erection of protective dykes at Mehar, KN Shah, Johi

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Irrigation and WAPDA authorities to keep strict vigilance on Main Nara Valley Drain (MNV), Indus Link, and Johi branch by strengthening their embankments to protect the main cities of Sehwan, old city of Mehar, Johi and portions of Dadu.

He issued these directives during his visit to Manchhar, Dadu, and Johi on Monday. He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Nasir Shah and Mukesh Chawla. MNAs Rafiq Jamali, Sikandar Rahpoto, MPA Shajila Leghari and others joined him at Sehwan and Dadu.

Irrigation Superintendent Engineer Shafaqat Wadho briefing the chief minister at Manchhar Lake said that the hill torrents from Balochistan which has the catchment areas of Sibi, Bolan, Khuzdar, and other cities have developed four to five breaches in Flood Protective (FP) Bund starting from Chaki, as a result, water has started entering the areas of Shahdadkot, Kubu Saeed Khan, and some adjoining settlement. Mr Wadho said that the main Ghar Drain was flowing inward, thereby posing danger to Gaji Khuhar.

The CM was told that the breaches that occurred in Suprio Bund last night at RD52 and RD 12 were exactly opposite the towns of Mehar and K N Shah. He said that the Johi branch was flowing over its capacity; therefore, it was given a relief cut to protect the main towns.

The chief minister said that the breaches in FP Bund mean its water was gushing out to the MNV drain starting from Hamal Lake. He added that this water would bring floods in KN Shah, the Western side of Mehar and Johi. Therefore, the chief minister directed Irrigation authorities to erect an embankment at Johi and Mehar- at Bypass so that these towns could be protected from the flood.

During the presentation and discussion between the Irrigation experts and the chief minister, it was concluded that the water would ultimately end up in Manchhar which was already in a precarious condition with a water level of 120.75 RL.

The chief minister said that the River Indus was already in high flood; therefore, it won’t accept water from the drains. Mr Shah directed the Irrigation department to start strict vigilance of Indus Link to save Sehwan and its villages.

Says govt has distributed 500,000 tents but still more than 1 million are needed

SE Irrigation Shafqat Wadho told the chief minister that in the 2010 floods the river was carrying/accepting water of Manchhar Lake but this time the Indus course is contrary to the 2010 situation. Keeping in view the serious situation, the chief minister decided and directed the Irrigation and WAPDA authorities to arrange machinery and start strengthening protective bund and erect bunds at Mehar Bypass, Johi, and KN Shah to protect them from the water coming down from Balochistan.

Media talk

Talking to the media at Manchhar, CM Murad Ali Shah said that we have distributed 500,000 tents but still more than one million tents were required. “We have requested the brother countries to help us to rescue and rehabilitate our affected people,” he said and added Turkey has sent relief goods and similar goods would start landing soon.

To another question, the CM said that his government has placed an order of 750,000 ration bags to utility stores. “This would help provide uncooked food to the affected people,” he said and added more ration bags were being arranged.

To a question, Murad Ali Shah said he has ordered a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers. “I have also ordered the arrest of the agents deducting service charges from the cash out of Rs25,000 being given to the flood-affected people under BISP,” he said.

The CM said that the Pak Army and Pak Navy were helping his government in the evacuation of the people stuck up in the flooded areas. He added that they were also helping in the distribution of ration bags and surveys being conducted to assess the losses and damages.

Murad Ali Shah urged the affected people to demonstrate patience and courage to face the natural calamity. “We will not leave you in the lurch but we would be supporting you till you return to your homes,” he vowed.