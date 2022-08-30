CM Punjab meets social, political representatives from Daska

A delegation of political and social personalities from Daska met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Members of the Punjab Assembly Bau Muhammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Usman Khalid, Khawaja Atif Raza, Samiullah Malhi, Qari Zulfiqar Sialvi, Wasim Ahmed, Khawaja Salman, Mahmoudul Hasan, Rana Usman, Tahir Rauf and Muhammad Bilal were among those who met.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s assurance to solve the public problems of Tehsil Daska on priority basis.

The current administrative position of Tehsil Daska will remain intact.

Daska will not be included in Wazirabad.

Daska is close to my heart, I will change the state of this city.

Full development work will be done in every constituency including Daska.

Will work for the improvement of basic facilities in the area.

The delegation thanked Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for maintaining the current administrative position of Daska Tehsil.

You have won our hearts by agreeing to our demand.