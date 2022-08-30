COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa to visit Swat today

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-hit Swat today (Tuesday).

As per Pakistan Army’s public relations wing, the COAS will be briefed on the rescue and relief activities in the flood hit-areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Swat.

The COAS will also be given briefing on the airlift operation of affectees from Kumrat, Kalam and adjoining areas. The ISPR further said 316 people were airlifted in 82 flights of helicopters in the flood-affecteed areas across the country.

Last week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited army troops busy in relief activities in far-flung flood-affected areas of Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent the whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for the local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The flood victims at Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot thanked COAS Bajwa for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to floods.

