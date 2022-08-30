COAS visits flood affected areas in Swat

The Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas of Swat to get an ‘on-ground’ update regarding the evacuation and relief operations focused on the people stranded in Kumrat, Kalam and surrounding areas.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief met women, children, elders and other people who were rescued today by army aviation helicopters from Kumrat and Kalam to Kanju.

The COAS spent time with evacuated people who thanked the Pakistan Army for reaching out once they needed it the most and bringing comfort not only to them but their families back home who eagerly awaited their safe return, it added.

Gen Bajwa also undertook aerial reconnaissance of the extent of damage caused by floods and relief efforts of army troops at various locations including Kalam, Bahrain, Khwazakhela and Matta areas of Swat.

He appreciated Peshawar Corps for its effective and timely response during crises and for saving precious lives.

The ISPR said that 82 helicopter sorties have been dispatched to flood-affected areas of the country for rescue and relief operations.

The ISPR added that 27 helicopter sorties have evacuated 316 stranded individuals and delivered 23.753 tons of ration and relief items over the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 3,540 ration packets and 250 tents have been distributed among flood victims during the last 24 hours. The military’s media wing added that 51 free medical camps have also been established, in which 3,3025 patients have been treated.

The Army Flood Relief Coordination Center is functioning under the Army Air Defence Command with a mandate to coordinate rescue and relief efforts in synchronization with stakeholders at the army level.

A total of 217 flood relief donation collection centres have been established all over the country, for the collection and distribution of relief goods.

So far, 122.87 tons of food, 5.9 tons of sustenance items and 0.15 tons of medicines have been collected, along with other sustenance items including clothes, solar lights, sleeping bags etc.

According to the ISPR, seven military aircraft carrying relief goods from Turkey have arrived at Karachi and three military aircraft from UAE have arrived at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi. The relief goods brought by these aircraft include tents, medicine and food items.

Two aircraft from China, carrying 3,000 tents, will reach Karachi today, said the ISPR. Tarpaulins and shelters from Japan are also to reach Karachi today..

The ISPR further said that Canada has announced $5 million in assistance, the UK has pledged £1.5 million and Azerbaijan has announced $2 million.