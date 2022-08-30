Agencies

CTD arrests three ‘terrorists’ in Shikarpur

LARKANA – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Larkana on Monday claimed to have arrested three terrorists of a banned organisation in Shikarpur and seized explosives and ball bearings from their possession besides lodging a case against them.

According to the details, CTD Larkana during a routine patrolling raided a rice mill near Shikarpur-Jacobabad Road and arrested three terrorists of the banned organisation BRG Group — Nokhaf son of Dur Muhammad Talani Domki, Muhammad Ismail son of Zarq Khan Talani Domki and Abdul Hameed son of Musa Talani Domki.

They police also claimed recovery of 12 non-electrical detonators and ball bearings from their possession and lodged a case against them. In this regard, the spokesperson of CTD said that the arrested terrorists were linked to the banned BRG outfit.

He said that arrested terrorist Abdul Hameed received training from Taftan Balochistan in December 2021. In December 2021, he supplied smuggled bullets from Taftan Balochistan and two hand grenades.  Detainee Muhammed Ismail confirmed involvement in several terrorist attacks and extortions besides supporting his father in the attack on Dr Ishaq in Dera Murad Jamali. Arrested terrorist Zarq Khan, got training in the use of explosives and other IEDs.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Sherry blames PTI social media activists for inhibiting diplomats, donors from aid

Islamabad

Bilawal Bhutto attacks Imran for attempting to ‘sabotage’ IMF bailout

Lahore

PML-N leaders decry Tarin’s talks with Punjab, KP ministers

Islamabad

Gill clearly committed sedition, his words not excusable: prosecutor tells court

International

Fire extinguished on ferry off Sweden with 300 aboard

Islamabad

Pakistan Floods Response Plan 2022 being launched today

Islamabad

Aircraft carrying relief goods from friendly countries arrive in Pakistan: ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad orders erection of protective dykes at Mehar, KN Shah, Johi

Karachi

Bilawal grieves over Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr’s death

Karachi

Khursheed Shah visits rain, flood-hit areas

1 of 2,022

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More