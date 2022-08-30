CTD arrests three ‘terrorists’ in Shikarpur

LARKANA – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Larkana on Monday claimed to have arrested three terrorists of a banned organisation in Shikarpur and seized explosives and ball bearings from their possession besides lodging a case against them.

According to the details, CTD Larkana during a routine patrolling raided a rice mill near Shikarpur-Jacobabad Road and arrested three terrorists of the banned organisation BRG Group — Nokhaf son of Dur Muhammad Talani Domki, Muhammad Ismail son of Zarq Khan Talani Domki and Abdul Hameed son of Musa Talani Domki.

They police also claimed recovery of 12 non-electrical detonators and ball bearings from their possession and lodged a case against them. In this regard, the spokesperson of CTD said that the arrested terrorists were linked to the banned BRG outfit.

He said that arrested terrorist Abdul Hameed received training from Taftan Balochistan in December 2021. In December 2021, he supplied smuggled bullets from Taftan Balochistan and two hand grenades. Detainee Muhammed Ismail confirmed involvement in several terrorist attacks and extortions besides supporting his father in the attack on Dr Ishaq in Dera Murad Jamali. Arrested terrorist Zarq Khan, got training in the use of explosives and other IEDs.