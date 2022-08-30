Agencies

CTP finalize traffic plans for Nat T-20 Cup matches

RAWALPINDI – The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has finalized traffic arrangements for the National T-20 Cup matches to be played here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 7. Under the traffic plan devised by CTP, more than 200 traffic police personnel will perform duty during the cricket matches to maintain traffic flow. In the wake of rush of cricket fans on the Double Road, additional traffic police personnel will be deployed on other alternative routes. CTP high-ups have directed all the circle in-charges to monitor the traffic arrangements in their circles, and ordered the sector in-charges to be present in the field and to keep the flow of traffic uninterrupted.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Departments and companies should provide jobs to athletes: CM Punjab

Newspaper

Sports Minister inaugurates SBP Open Tennis C’ship

Newspaper

Gross honors for Abid, net for Rashid in Royal Palm Golf

Newspaper

Pakistan hockey legend Manzoor Hussain Jr passes away

Newspaper

Shaheen Afridi to complete knee rehab in London, likely to make T20 WC squad

Newspaper

McIlroy wins FedExCup title, calls PGA Tour ‘greatest place’ to golf

Newspaper

Pakistan preparations for Women’s Asia Cup to begin today

Cartoons

CARTOON

Columns

Taking ownership

Columns

Falling space debris

1 of 3,530

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More