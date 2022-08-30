DC urges residents to avoid charity scams by donating wisely to flood relief camps

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday urged the federal capital residents to donate funds/relief items wisely to avoid charity impersonation scams in times of crises.

“Some non-profit organizations may collect your donations in the name of flood-relief, so people should verify before considering a charity to provide support to thousands of deserving individuals and families affected by recent flash-floods” DC told APP.

He said the Islamabad Capital Territory administration in collaboration with Pakistan Army had established relief camps at various locations in the city to mobilise philanthropists to arrange relief items for flood victims. The camps were set up at F-9 Park, near Munchies at F-6 Markaz and adjacent to MCB Bank at F-8 Markaz, F-10 Markaz and near Sarena Hotel and other places where people may deposit essential food items and relief goods in these camps.

Cash was not accepted in the camps. Only water bottles, clothes, blankets, mattresses, tents and other relief material may be deposited from 12pm to 12am.

To a query, he said deliberations were underway to devise a mechanism for setting up relief camps in the federal capital. Relief camps set up in Rawalpindi:

Meanwhile, various organizations have set up relief camps to collect donations, general commodities, medicines, clothes and other things for flood-affected people in the city on Monday. President Pakistan People Party Rawalpindi chapter Raja Kamran Hussain told APP that five camps had been established at Raja Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Rehmanabad, Sadiqabad and Shakrail Bazaar to help the catastrophe-hit people.

Meanwhile, President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Punjab, Sharjil Mir said that trade bodies of the city had organized many camps at all city bazaars, including Saidpur road, Gawalmandi, Murree Road, Saddar and others to help the flood affected. He said that the business community would leave no stone unturned for the help of the flood victims.

He said that a massive disaster had hit the country, and it was our prime duty to utilize all resources for the help of those who were sitting helplessly in the flood-affected areas.