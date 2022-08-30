ECP gives 7-day time to file reply in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yes­terday asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to submit his reply in the Toshakhana case by September 7.

The electoral watchdog [ECP] has granted more time to Imran Khan after listening the plea by PTI chief’s counsel Barrister Gohar.

During the hearing, the ECP chaired by Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, Gohar pleaded for more seven days to file Imran’s re­ply in the case. In his argument, Gohar contend­ed that the former PM’s lawyer Barrister Ali Za­far was in Lahore so he was unable to consult him on it. He says, “Will try to submit the reply in the next hearing.” On it, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said that everything was part of the record and that it should not take so much time to submit the reply on it. However, the PTI chief was grant­ed time until September 7. The Toshakhana case was brought before the ECP last year after the Pa­kistan Information Commission (PIC) accepted an application on the matter.