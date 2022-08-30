ECP gives 7-day time to file reply in Toshakhana case
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to submit his reply in the Toshakhana case by September 7.
The electoral watchdog [ECP] has granted more time to Imran Khan after listening the plea by PTI chief’s counsel Barrister Gohar.
During the hearing, the ECP chaired by Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, Gohar pleaded for more seven days to file Imran’s reply in the case. In his argument, Gohar contended that the former PM’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar was in Lahore so he was unable to consult him on it. He says, “Will try to submit the reply in the next hearing.” On it, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said that everything was part of the record and that it should not take so much time to submit the reply on it. However, the PTI chief was granted time until September 7. The Toshakhana case was brought before the ECP last year after the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) accepted an application on the matter.