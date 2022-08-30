Envoys-designate present credentials to President Alvi

Ambassadors of Germany, Spain, Belgium, Libya, Kenya, Ethiopia make separate calls on President.

ISLAMABAD – The Ambassadors-designate of Germa­ny, Spain, Belgium, Libya, Kenya and Ethiopia presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Ambassador of the Republic of Ger­many Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of Spain Jose Antonia de Ory Peral, Am­bassador of the Kingdom of Belgium Charles Delogne, Ambassador of Libya Moamer Z O Abdalmotlab, High Com­missioner of Kenya Ms Mary Nyambu­ra Kamau, and Ambassador of Ethio­pia Jemal Beker Abdula made separate calls on the President.

Talking to the German Ambassador, the President said that Germany was one of the largest foreign direct inves­tors in Pakistan.

He said that German firms with ex­pertise in wind and solar energy as well as in hydel power projects could take advantage of new sets of incen­tives offered by Pakistan in these sec­tors.

The President encouraged German investors to invest in Pakistan’s Spe­cial Economic Zones (SEZs) under Chi­na Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that keeping in view the huge potential of business, trade and invest­ment between the two countries, the existing level of bilateral trade needed to be substantially improved.

He stressed the need for bilater­al cooperation between the two coun­tries to mitigate the negative fallout of climate change and global warming against the backdrop of devastating floods in Pakistan.

While talking to the Ambassador of Spain, the President expressed the need to further expand bilateral rela­tions in the economic, trade, invest­ment and tourism sectors. He appre­ciated the Spanish support to Pakistan on GSP Plus Scheme and hoped that this support will continue in future as well. He stressed the need for the ear­ly finalisation of an agreement on de­fence cooperation between the two countries.

Talking to the Belgian Ambassador, the President stressed the need to sub­stantially increase the volume of bi­lateral trade from its exiting volume of $1.35 billion by increasing the pace of exchanges of business delegations, participating in trade fairs and launch­ing joint ventures as well as forging meaningful cooperation in agriculture, port handling and dredging, and sci­ence and technology.

Talking to the Ambassador of Libya, the President stressed the need for ex­panding the scope of trade ties and ex­ploring new avenues of economic co­operation between the two countries. He expressed the hope that the new Ambassador, appointed after a gap of 11 years, would work towards further deepening the relationship between the two brotherly nations.

Talking to the Kenyan envoy, the President said that Pakistan accord­ed utmost importance to the econom­ic and trade ties with Kenya, it being Pakistan’s no. 1 export destination and no. 2 import destination in the African continent.

He also expressed satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral cooper­ation and coordination in the areas of trade, economy, defence and border management.

During his discussion with the Ethi­opian Ambassador, the President ap­preciated the decision of Ethiopian leadership to open a diplomatic mis­sion in Islamabad, and expressed the hope that it would improve bilater­al relations, enhance mutual exchang­es, and would open a new era of friend­ship and cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He also welcomed the increasing co­operation between the two countries in the aviation sector and the commence­ment of 2 weekly direct flights recon­necting Karachi with Africa through Addis Ababa.