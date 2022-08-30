Fire extinguished on ferry off Sweden with 300 aboard

STOCKHOLM – A fire that broke out on a car fer­ry carrying 300 people off Swe­den’s coast on Monday has been extinguished and the ship will be towed to port, Swedish mar­itime authorities said. The blaze appeared to have started on a re­frigeration lorry on the car deck of the Stena Scandica, which was sailing from Sweden to Latvia. “The fire is out,” Swedish Mar­itime Administration spokes­woman Lisa Mjorning told AFP. “The ferry will be towed to port in the next three to four hours”, she said, adding that it would be towed to Nynashamn, south of Stockholm. The 300 people on board had remained on the ves­sel, she added, correcting earlier information that an evacuation had begun. “There are no inju­ries on board and there has been no evacuation,” she said. Earlier, a spokesman for the company Ste­na Line operating the ferry, Ste­fan Elfstrom, had said it was “a limited fire … concentrated to a cooling truck on the car deck.