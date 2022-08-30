News Desk

Fishing sector destroyed in flood-stricken districts of KP

The fishing sector has been destroyed in the flood-stricken districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the preliminary report of the Fisheries Department received on Tuesday, the fishing sector in Chitral, Dir Bala, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan and Mansehra was damaged which due to the recent catastrophic floods in the province. Because of the calamitous flood, the fishing sector had to face a loss of more than Rs1.82 billion.

In the report, it was also mentioned that more than Rs20 million were lost due to the destruction of fish farms in Chitral, While due to the destruction of farms in Swat there was a loss of more than Rs1.35 billion. More than 250 private fish farms were also destroyed in Swat, while one public and nine private farms in Shangla were also destroyed.

As per the report, eight private farms including hatchery nursery unit in Kohistan, while 25 private farms including one government hatchery in Mansehra and 20 private farms including the government hatchery in Dir Bala were completely destroyed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM appreciates EU’s support of 2.15 million Euros for flood affectees

National

Pakistan decides not to appoint trade minister in India

National

Govt, UN aim effective liaison as millions await relief assistance: FM

National

Action necessary against illegal constructions along rivers in KP: COAS

National

Imran says country to face more inflation after floods

National

Imran Khan refuses to apologise in contempt of court case

National

UN issues flash appeal for $160 million to help Pakistan with floods

National

PAF expands rescue operations in KP

National

COAS visits flood affected areas in Swat

National

CM Elahi calls on Imran Khan to brief on measures over calamitous flood

1 of 8,933

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More