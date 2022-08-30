APP

Gold price declines by Rs1400 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1400 on Monday and was sold at Rs.145,600 against its sale at Rs.147,000 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also declined by Rs.1200 and was sold at Rs124,828 against Rs.126,028 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs.114,426 against Rs.115,526, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1530 and Rs.1311.72 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $10 and was sold at $1728 against its sale at $1738, the association reported.

 

 

