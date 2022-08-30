News Desk

Govt to import onions, tomatoes from Iran, Afghanistan

The Ministry of Commerce has decided to import onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran to control soaring prices in the country.

A meeting chaired by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar at Federal Ministry of Commerce, reviewed availability of tomatoes and onions in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent torrential rains and flooding have affected the production of vegetables.

The session decided to facilitate import of onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran to meet the demand of these vegetables in the country.

“The country will face shortage of onions and tomatoes in the next three months,” the meeting was informed in a briefing. “Current flooding has damaged crops and a shortage and hike in prices is expected,” the participants briefed.

“Import of tomatoes and onions will help in availability and stabilization of prices of these vegetables in the country,” the meeting told.

“The Ministry of Commerce will work with the national food security ministry and the FBR,” it was decided in the meeting.

The session also decided to get relief in levies and duties on import of tomatoes and onions from the Economic Coordination Committee of the federal cabinet.

Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar earlier urged for immediate steps for availability of tomatoes and onions to consumers and stabilization of the soaring prices of these commodities.

The price of onions and tomatoes has touched Rs 300 per KG due to shortage of supply in the market owing to recent floods.

The Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Importers Exporters Merchants Association had earlier suggested abolition of duties and taxes on the import of onions and tomatoes for three months to stabilize the market.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

CM Elahi calls on Imran Khan to brief on measures over calamitous flood

Lahore

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 07th PDWP Forum

National

PTI facing worst media censorship, conspiracy: Fawad Ch

National

Floods in Pakistan: China announces 100m yuan aid

National

Balochistan’s Harnai remains disconnected from parts of country

Islamabad

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa reaches Swat

Islamabad

IHC issues notices to secretary interior over Azam Khan’s plea

Karachi

Karachi police nab two underage motorcycle lifters

Editors Pick

Canada to provide $5m humanitarian aid for flood victims

Islamabad

Islamabad court rejects Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea in sedition case

1 of 8,932

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More