Gross honors for Abid, net for Rashid in Royal Palm Golf

Lahore – Muhammad Abid emerged as gross winner in the Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Tournament for the August segment 2022 that was contested here at the par-72 Royal Palm Golf Course on Monday.

Abid displayed enormous exactness in his hitting and his drives on all par fours and par fives settled perfectly in the fairway centers covering a distance of 270 yards plus. Such precision based powerful drives facilitated approach shots to the green and resultantly much sought birdies and regulation pars became a regular feature thereby augmenting his ascendancy over competing rivals.

Steadfast and purposeful play mustered his chances of victory and Abid succeeded in outshining other aspirants. His score of gross 74 empowered him to pick up the winning trophy and thereby be categorized as the August 2022 Monthly Medal champion in the handicap category 0-12. Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana had to be content with the runners-up trophy while Ali Naeem came third.

Mian Rashid ended up winning the first net position with a score of net 73. In this handicap category, Abbas Chaudry was second and Amir Muzzafar Rashid secured third. In handicap category 13-18; gross winner was Nisar Zaman, runner-up Hassan Atta and third gross Ahmed Tarrar. The net winner was Hassan Arshad, runner-up Faraz Zaidi and third net Hassan Shahnawaz. In the seniors, gross winner was Jehanzeb Khan and net winner was Dr Nasrullah.

At the conclusion of the Royal Monthly Medal Competition for August 2022, former Captains of Royal Palm Golf Club, Shahid Abbas and Abdullah Sharif, gave away prizes to the winners.