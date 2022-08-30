Our Staff Reporter

Health Dept organises seminar on Mother’s Milk Week

Attock – Mother’s milk is very important for better health of both the child and mother.  Breastfeeding mothers are protected from many infectious diseases including cancer.

Speakers said this during a seminar on ‘Breast Feeding’, organized by the Public Health Nursing School Attock under the District Health Authority.  Assistant Commissioner  Samman Abbas , Chief Executive Officer Health  Attock  Dr  Jawad Elahi ,  district population welfare officer  and others  were also attended the seminar.   The speakers said, it is an unquestionable fact and one of the many blessings of Allah that breast feeding keeps the mother and child healthy.  Director IRMNCH Dr Saeed Akhtar, while highlighting the goals and objectives of Breastfeeding Week, which continues from August 29 to September 3, said that this week, LHS and health workers will go door to door to pregnant women and children up to two years of age.           During Breastfeeding Week, walk at Tehsil Headquarters, RHC Primary Health Centres, MCH Centres across the district will be held and banners will be displayed.   A special seminar and awareness walk is also being organized in this week to highlight the importance of breastfeeding the child.

 

