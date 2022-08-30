Hot, humid weather expected in most plain areas of country: PMD

Hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind and thundershower is likely to prevail at few places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, northeast Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta and Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag and Baramulla, partly cloudy and dry in Leh, Pulwama and Shopian.

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh fourteen and Baramulla seventeen degree centigrade.

