Our Staff Reporter

ICT police to donate 2-day salary for flood victims

ISLAMABAD – The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday announced that the police officers of grade 17 and above would donate a two days’ salary to help the flood victims. The decision was taken in line with the directives of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana ullah Khan to support thousands of individuals and families affected by recent flash floods. Similarly, the personnel from grade 1 to 16 would also contribute their one day salary in the form of aid to help the people of flood affected regions. The IGP said Islamabad capital police were standing shoulder -to -shoulder with the families of flood victims in this hour of grief. The capital police, he said has also set up a relief camp in Rescue 15 premises in that regard.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Departments and companies should provide jobs to athletes: CM Punjab

Newspaper

Sports Minister inaugurates SBP Open Tennis C’ship

Newspaper

Gross honors for Abid, net for Rashid in Royal Palm Golf

Newspaper

Pakistan hockey legend Manzoor Hussain Jr passes away

Newspaper

Shaheen Afridi to complete knee rehab in London, likely to make T20 WC squad

Newspaper

McIlroy wins FedExCup title, calls PGA Tour ‘greatest place’ to golf

Newspaper

Pakistan preparations for Women’s Asia Cup to begin today

Cartoons

CARTOON

Columns

Taking ownership

Columns

Falling space debris

1 of 3,530

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More