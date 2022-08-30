ICT police to donate 2-day salary for flood victims

ISLAMABAD – The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday announced that the police officers of grade 17 and above would donate a two days’ salary to help the flood victims. The decision was taken in line with the directives of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana ullah Khan to support thousands of individuals and families affected by recent flash floods. Similarly, the personnel from grade 1 to 16 would also contribute their one day salary in the form of aid to help the people of flood affected regions. The IGP said Islamabad capital police were standing shoulder -to -shoulder with the families of flood victims in this hour of grief. The capital police, he said has also set up a relief camp in Rescue 15 premises in that regard.