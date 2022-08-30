Our Staff Reporter

IGP directs measures for welfare of policemen

LAHORE    –   Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday directed to speed up welfare measures for the best welfare of police personnel.

He said that the best welfare of police force was his first priority, so measures should be continued on priority basis for the welfare of the employees serving in all the districts of the province.

The IG Punjab directed that there should be no slack in measures for best support of the children and families of police martyrs, while the pension issues of retired officers and widows of police officers should be resolved on a priority basis.

He directed that all available re­sources should be utilized for the welfare of police employees and personnel through the categories formulated under the Welfare Policy 2021-22 and in this regard the su­pervisory officers should ensure all possible measures under personal supervision. As per instructions of IG Punjab, the welfare branch of Punjab police was actively working for welfare of police personnel and in this regard, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar issued details for the welfare of personnel in the financial year 2021-22.

Farooq Mazhar said that last year more than 810 million rupees were released as welfare fund for 23,907 employees. More than 170 million were given to 4102 police employ­ees for the marriage of their daugh­ters while 100 million were given to the children of 3503 police em­ployees in the form of educational expenses.

