IHC scraps PEMRA ban on Imran’s live speech on channels

CJ says prohibition order appears to be excessive, arbitrary as proceedings against PTI chief have already been initiated.

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday suspended the notification of Pakistan Electronic Media Regula­tory Authority (PEMRA) of prohibit­ing telecast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live speeches on electronic media channels.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Mi­nallah conducted hearing of the pe­tition moved by Imran Khan chal­lenging the PEMRA order, dated 20.08.2022, of banning his live speeches on media channels.

Imran’s counsels Syed Ali Zafar and Faisal Fareed Chaudhary con­tended that the impugned order has been passed without observing the principles of procedural fairness. He further contended that section 27 of the Pakistan Electronic Medial Reg­ulatory Authority Ordinance 2002 as amended by the Pakistan Elec­tronic Medial Regulatory Author­ity (Amendment) Act, 2007 is not attracted. He further drew the at­tention of the court to paragraph 4 of the impugned order to show that the alleged objectionable live speech was telecast by the licensees with­out observing the prescribed proce­dure regarding delaying mechanism.

Imran’s counsel stressed that the licensees are regulated by the Au­thority and that the appellant has no control over the electronic media channels. He, therefore, contended that the impugned prohibition order is ultra vires Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution as well as the Ordi­nance of 2002.

In the beginning of hearing, Im­ran’s counsel Faisal Chaudhary in­formed the court that the PTI chair­man was holding an international telethon to raise funds for the flood affectees tonight and was expected to collect a huge sum of money.

The court then asked him to read out loud the transcript of former prime minister’s speech. At this, the counsel read out the transcript of the speech delivered on August 20. After Chaudhry finished the tran­script, Justice Athar asked him that if he defended Imran’s comments. He said that did not expect such a state­ment from the PTI leader. He added that can judges be threatened like this. He further said that he is say­ing this with a heavy heart that judg­es should not have been threatened. The judge observed that it is disap­pointing that the [incumbent] gov­ernment is doing exactly what hap­pened in the last three years.

The IHC Chief Justice mentioned that a woman judge was threat­ened. He asked that did your lead­er not say that he would not spare her? He questioned that whether the PTI chairman had given such in­structions to his followers.

Referring to Gill’s case, the IHC chief justice asserted that torture was un­acceptable, but threatening a wom­an judge was unforgivable. The entire matter has made Shahbaz Gill’s fair trial controversial, he added.

At this point, Chaudhry said that the court had already issued a show-cause notice to Imran and a case had been registered against him as well.

The IHC bench said in its written order that the objectionable portion of the speech has been reproduced in the impugned order and observed that without commenting on the said objectionable portion, it, prima-fa­cie, appears that the Authority has is­sued the impugned order in excess of jurisdiction vested in it and without having regard to the constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution.