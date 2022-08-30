IHC scraps PEMRA ban on Imran’s live speech on channels
CJ says prohibition order appears to be excessive, arbitrary as proceedings against PTI chief have already been initiated.
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday suspended the notification of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) of prohibiting telecast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live speeches on electronic media channels.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by Imran Khan challenging the PEMRA order, dated 20.08.2022, of banning his live speeches on media channels.
Imran’s counsels Syed Ali Zafar and Faisal Fareed Chaudhary contended that the impugned order has been passed without observing the principles of procedural fairness. He further contended that section 27 of the Pakistan Electronic Medial Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2002 as amended by the Pakistan Electronic Medial Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Act, 2007 is not attracted. He further drew the attention of the court to paragraph 4 of the impugned order to show that the alleged objectionable live speech was telecast by the licensees without observing the prescribed procedure regarding delaying mechanism.
Imran’s counsel stressed that the licensees are regulated by the Authority and that the appellant has no control over the electronic media channels. He, therefore, contended that the impugned prohibition order is ultra vires Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution as well as the Ordinance of 2002.
In the beginning of hearing, Imran’s counsel Faisal Chaudhary informed the court that the PTI chairman was holding an international telethon to raise funds for the flood affectees tonight and was expected to collect a huge sum of money.
The court then asked him to read out loud the transcript of former prime minister’s speech. At this, the counsel read out the transcript of the speech delivered on August 20. After Chaudhry finished the transcript, Justice Athar asked him that if he defended Imran’s comments. He said that did not expect such a statement from the PTI leader. He added that can judges be threatened like this. He further said that he is saying this with a heavy heart that judges should not have been threatened. The judge observed that it is disappointing that the [incumbent] government is doing exactly what happened in the last three years.
The IHC Chief Justice mentioned that a woman judge was threatened. He asked that did your leader not say that he would not spare her? He questioned that whether the PTI chairman had given such instructions to his followers.
Referring to Gill’s case, the IHC chief justice asserted that torture was unacceptable, but threatening a woman judge was unforgivable. The entire matter has made Shahbaz Gill’s fair trial controversial, he added.
At this point, Chaudhry said that the court had already issued a show-cause notice to Imran and a case had been registered against him as well.
The IHC bench said in its written order that the objectionable portion of the speech has been reproduced in the impugned order and observed that without commenting on the said objectionable portion, it, prima-facie, appears that the Authority has issued the impugned order in excess of jurisdiction vested in it and without having regard to the constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution.