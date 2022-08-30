Imran Ali Kundi

IMF revives loan program for Pakistan

Executive board approves completion of combined 7th, 8th review for $1.16b n After approval, Islamabad will
be able to get loans from other world lenders n Loan approval to bring prosperity in country: PM.

ISLAMABAD     –   The International Mon­etary Fund (IMF) on Monday finally revived its loan programme for Pakistan after approv­ing the much need­ed $1.16 billion, which would pave the way for getting loans from oth­er multilateral and bi­lateral sources.

The Executive Board of the IMF has ap­proved completion of the combined 7th and 8th review under the EFF and release of the tranche of SDR 894 mil­lion ($1.16 billion). The completion of review will help catalyze cru­cial external financing from multilateral and bilateral development partners. The Board also approved the ex­tension of the program through end-June 2023, and augmentation of access by SDR 720 mil­lion ($934m) increas­ing the total program size to SDR 4,988 mil­lion equivalent to 245.6 percent of the quota.

The IMF Board ex­pressed deepest condo­lences and sympathies with Pakistani authori­ties over the tragic loss of lives and livelihoods caused by the floods in Pakistan. The Executive Board welcomed the au­thorities’ recent efforts to bring the program back on track and renewed commitment to program policies and targets.

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif has declared the revival of the IMF programme a positive development for the economy of Pakistan.

In a statement, he said restoration of the IMF progr mme ended the risk of economic default of Pakistan.

“Thanks to Allah, Pakistan emerged successfully out of a difficult economic challenge,” he said, adding the IMF pro­gramme was a phase and desti­nation of Pakistan was econom­ic self-sufficiency.

He praised Minister for Fi­nance Miftah Ismail and his team for the revival of the finan­cial programme. Finance Minis­ter Miftah Ismail has expressed satisfaction over the approval. “Alhamdolillah the IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranch­es of $1.17 billion,” said the Fi­nance Minister on twitter. He thanked the Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif for taking so many tough decisions and saving Pa­kistan from default. “I congratu­late the nation” he added.

The Ministry of Finance is expecting to receive the loan tranche within the current week. The much needed inflow of tranche would build the coun­try’s foreign exchange reserves as well as improving the value of local currency. It would also open venues for receiving loans from other multilateral and bilat­eral sources during the current fiscal year. Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan has recently declined to US$7.809 billion — covering six to seven weeks imports of the country.

Just three days before IMF’s Executive Board meeting, the deal had once again come ‘un­der suspicion’ after Khayber Pakhtunkhawa announced to backtrack from the already signed MoU with the center for generating a revenue surplus during current fiscal year. How­ever, the IMF has approved the loan tranche.

Pakistan had entered into the IMF programme in 2019. The government had so far received $3 billion from the IMF. The IMF deal was suspended in March this year when former Prime Minister Imran Khan had an­nounced subsidy on electrici­ty and petroleum products pric­es and tax amnesty scheme for the industrialists. He announced massive subsidy at the time of no-confidence move against him. However, later, the coalition gov­ernment had taken tough deci­sions for reviving the IMF loan programme including increas­ing prices of petroleum products by up to around Rs120 per liter, imposing higher petroleum levy on oil products, enhancing pow­er tariff and increasing tax bur­den on the salaried class. On July 14, 2022, Pakistan and the IMF had finally reached the staff-lev­el agreement. The revival of IMF programme would also pave way for getting loans from the other international lenders. Pakistan is expecting to receive around $11.5 billion from friendly coun­tries and international finan­cial institutions during the cur­rent fiscal year. Pakistan would receive $6.5 billion from multi­lateral sources in current fiscal year. Around $3.5 billion inflow is expected from Asian Develop­ment Bank (ADB), $2.5 billion from the World Bank, $500 mil­lion Asian Infrastructure Invest­ment Bank and some from Is­lamic Development Bank during the ongoing financial year fol­lowing the deal with the IMF.

The government has also ar­ranged $5 billion financing from the friendly countries. Qa­tar would invest $3 billion, Sau­di Arabia has also announced to invest $1 billion and United Arab Emirates would invest $1 billion in Pakistan. Saudi Ara­bia might also provide oil worth one billion dollars on deferred payment. Following the Execu­tive Board’s discussion on Pa­kistan, Ms. Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, issued the follow­ing statement:

“Pakistan’s economy has been buffeted by adverse external conditions, due to spillovers from the war in Ukraine, and domestic challenges, includ­ing from accommodative poli­cies that resulted in uneven and unbalanced growth. Steadfast implementation of corrective policies and reforms remain es­sential to regain macroeconom­ic stability, address imbalances and lay the foundation for inclu­sive and sustainable growth.

“The authorities’ plan to achieve a small primary sur­plus in FY2023 is a welcome step to reduce fiscal and exter­nal pressures and build con­fidence. Containing current spending and mobilizing tax revenues are critical to create space for much-needed social protection and strengthen pub­lic debt sustainability.

