Imran Khan refuses to apologise in contempt of court case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to tender an apology in the contempt of court case show-cause notice.

It is pertinent to mention that a larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 23 issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and summoned him in person on August 31, in a contempt of court case pertaining to his threatening remarks about Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Imran Khan’s reply was submitted in the Islamabad High Court by Advocate Hamid Khan.

In the reply, it was said that “Imran Khan does not believe in suppressing the feelings of the judges, he is ready to withdraw the words if they were inappropriate; the court should examine Imran Khan’s speech with context, he always obeys the law and the constitution. The PTI chairman believes in an independent judiciary. The show cause notice against him should be withdrawn. “

